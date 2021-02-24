Wanda Jean (House) Brown, 62, Beloit, died Monday, Feb. 22, at home. Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Stanislawa Jasiak, 86, Twin Lakes, died Thursday, Feb. 18, at Sage Meadow, Lake Geneva. Services will be at 11 a.m. at Mary Hill Cemetery, Niles, Illinois. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
James M. Olson, 41, Lake Geneva, died Friday, Feb. 19, in Kenosha. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.
Samantha Kay Sandry, 35, Janesville, died Monday, Feb. 22, in Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Merle E. Storck, 87, Janesville, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Fitchburg. No services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.