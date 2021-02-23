Gia Marie Buccieri-Martin, 39, Kenosha, died Feb. 13 at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.
Kally Sue Elliott, 41, Janesville, died Feb. 14, in Wisconsin Dells. Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday Feb. 27, at Boundaries, town of Beloit, and from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Hanson's Bar & Grill, Beloit. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Eugene Francis "Gene" Kimmet, 95, Lake Geneva, died Feb. 13 Village Glen Memory Care, Lake Geneva. Private services will be held. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Renee K. Nottestad, 58, Edgerton, died Friday, Feb. 19, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Judy K. (Scieszinski) Pederson, 66, Madison, died Feb. 12 at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Service, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Terry B. Ponder, 77, Elkhorn, died Sunday Feb. 21, at home. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 1, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn.
Carol A. (Tanda) Ross, 78, Janesville, died Sunday, Feb. 21, at home. Services will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Service, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jerome Arthur "Jerry" Schultz Jr., 78, Lake Geneva, died Feb. 16 at home. Services will be at a later date. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.