Curtis A Biele, 73, Edgerton, died Saturday, Feb. 19, at home. Services will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Feb. 25 at the funeral home.
Carmen Gonzalez Hernandez, 80, Delavan, died Feb. 4 at home. Services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan.
George James Kroupa Jr., 83, East Troy, died Feb. 9, at home. Celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Sperino’s, Elkhorn. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Gary Wesley Parsons, 85, Lake Geneva, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday Feb. 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 26 at the church. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Charlyn L. “Char” Sorenson, 59, Brodhead, died Sunday, Feb. 20, at home. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 26 at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Debra J. (Papcke) Wollert, 62, Elkhorn, died Saturday, Feb. 19, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 24 at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.