Merlin G. Christianson, 82, Janesville, died Thursday, Feb. 18, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Feb. 27 at the funeral home.
Thomas Hill, 95, Fontana, died Sunday, Feb. 21, at Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at noon Monday, March 1, at Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services March 1 at the funeral home.
Dennis J. Indgjer, 84, Janesville, died Sunday, Feb. 21, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Christian Montano, 28, Sharon, died Saturday, Feb. 20, at home. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Walter J. Pakes, 90, Janesville, died Sunday, Feb. 21, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Janesville. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Frederick C. “Rick” Santillo, 72, Hurley, died Friday, Feb. 19, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth. Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services March 6 at the funeral home.
Devon J. Schlegel, 86, Janesville, died Friday, Feb. 19, at home. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 25 at the funeral home.
Jennifer D. Schulz, 47, Janesville, died Sunday, Feb. 21, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services Feb. 26 at the funeral home.
Bonnie L. (Loveland) Schumacher, 77, Janesville, died Saturday, Feb. 20, at Fairhaven Nursing Home, Whitewater. No services are planned at this time. All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.