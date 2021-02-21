Darlene M. Foreman, 82, Milton, died Friday, Feb. 19, at home. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Michael "Mike" Griffeth, 69, Janesville, died Saturday, Feb. 20, at home. Services will be at noon Friday, Feb. 26, at Roxbury Road Church of Christ, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 26 at the church. Apfel-Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Walter C. Kopp, 90, Janesville, died Sunday, Feb. 21, at home. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ida Marie (Ganger) O'Connor, 92, Belding, Michigan, and formerly of Janesville, died Thursday, Feb. 18, at Spectrum Health Hospital, Grand Rapids, Michigan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Green Corners Baptist Church, Belding, Michigan. Verdun Family Funeral Home, Belding, Michigan, is assisting the family.
Christopher J. Rizzo, 57, Lake Geneva, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth, town of Geneva. Celebration of life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.
Roger L. Robbins, 87, Milton, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton.
José Zamora Aviles, 84, Beloit, died Thursday, Feb. 18, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.