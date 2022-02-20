Elmer James Ahrens, 77, Milton, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, at home. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton.
Darrell A. Green, 73, Clinton, died Friday, Feb. 18, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Esther Ann Heine, 83, Janesville, died Friday, Feb. 18, at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 22 at the funeral home.
Eloise F. (Good) Jacobson, 90, Edgerton, died Friday, Feb. 18, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 18 at church. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Ivan Wallace "Wally" Jewett, 97, Janesville, died Thursday, Feb. 17, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 25 at the funeral home.
Shirley Mae Kildow, 90, Milton, died Thursday, Feb. 17, at home. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
William E. "Mac" McCreary, 92, Janesville, died Thursday, Feb. 17, at home. Services will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Daniel E. McIntyre Jr., 53, Beloit, died Thursday, Feb. 17, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Alexander Paul "Scott" Owen Jr., 91, Janesville, died Friday, Feb. 18, at Milton Senior Living, Milton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Feb. 25 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Norman Earl "Norm" Pierce, 82, Evansville, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 21, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.
Robert L. "Bob" Rippberger, 73, Milton, died Friday, Feb. 18, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Feb. 23 at the funeral home.
Roger E. Schuman, 89, Janesville, died Saturday, Feb. 19, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services Feb. 25 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
William T. Tyler, 87, Janesville, died Saturday, Feb. 19, at Rock Haven, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 24 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.