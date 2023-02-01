Glenroy Arnold Brockmann, 81, Delavan, died Saturday, Jan. 28, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 10 at the funeral home.
Ethen R. Hanson, 33, Janesville, died Friday, Jan. 27, at home. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory’s Life Celebration Center, Janesville.
Ladislav J. “Lad” Vrany, 91, Janesville, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, at home. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Theodore Zierath, 71, South Beloit, Illinois, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Central Christian Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, and from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 7 at the church.
Jean Lorraine (Wendell) Zitzler, 93, Fontana, died Jan. 22 at Golden Years, Walworth. Private services will be held. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
