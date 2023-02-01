Glenroy Arnold Brockmann, 81, Delavan, died Saturday, Jan. 28, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 10 at the funeral home.

Ethen R. Hanson, 33, Janesville, died Friday, Jan. 27, at home. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory’s Life Celebration Center, Janesville.