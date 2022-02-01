Eva Marie Baker, 80, Burlington, died Jan. 24 at Geneva Lake Manor, Lake Geneva. Services will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 5. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Burlington. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 5 at the church. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
James R. Bussey, 92, Edgerton, died Sunday, Jan. 30, at home. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Albion Town Hall, town of Albion. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jessica T. Dietz, 82, Janesville, died Monday, Jan. 31, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Martin “Joe” Heltion, 88, Beloit, died Saturday, Jan. 29, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Danielle L. (Fahrney) Mueller, 40, Janesville, died Monday, Jan. 31, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Turning Point Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 5 at the church.
Esther D. Tenuta, 92, Janesville, died Monday, Jan. 31, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 21 at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Daryl L. Zimmerman, 73, Lake Geneva, died Dec. 10, 2021, at University Hospital, Madison. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.
