Haylee Marie Rains-Jarrett, 25, Janesville, died January 26, 2021, Janesville. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2PM-4PM at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton are assisting the family.
Catherine A. Wilson, 69, Beloit, died January 31, 2021, in her home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Francisca Ortiz, 70, of Delavan, Wisconsin, died January 30, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Richard A. ""Dick"" Yates, 80, Janesville, died January 31, 2021, at his home.. Private services will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church on Friday. The Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Leeanna Wood, 51, Milton, died January 31, 2021, in Elkhorn. Arrangements are pending with the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home.
Mary E. Haas-Lewis, 75, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died February 1, 2021, at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in South Beloit, Illinois. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.