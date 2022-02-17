Elmer James Ahrens, 77, Milton, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, at home. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Sally Joan Gifford, 73, Gig Harbor, Washington, died Sunday, Feb. 13, in Alameda, California. No services are planned. Pacific Interment Service, Emeryville, California, is assisting the family.
Natalie Elizabeth Golz, 95, Oregon, formerly Evansville, died Monday, Feb. 14, at Sienna Crest, Oregon. Services will be at noon Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 23 at the funeral home.
Arleen B. Krohn, 90, Lake Geneva, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at St. Francis Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Masks are not required but recommended by family.
Richard A. Muehe, 71, Clinton, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Calvin Roger Perkins, 94, Milton, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Our House Memory Care, Whitewater. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Frederick L. Zweifel, 73, Janesville, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.