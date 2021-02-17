Roger Dean Blood, 69, Delavan, died Feb. 4, Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Southern Lakes Evangelical Free Church, town of LaFayette. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services March 6 at the church. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Bronson Bullock, 3, Janesville, died Monday, Feb. 15, at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Barbara M. Cullen, 70, Janesville, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, in Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Elfriede M. (Brunner) Kirchner, 86, Lake Geneva, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, at home. Arrangements are pending. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Arlene A. Spotz, 92, Williams Bay, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Golden Years of Walworth, Walworth. Services will be at a later date. Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, is assisting the family.
Steven J. "Steve" Sullivan, 56, Janesville, died Monday, Feb. 15, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.