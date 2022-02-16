Gerald F. "Jerry" Mulligan, 83, Lake Geneva, died February 10, 2022, Holton Manor. Services will be Saturday February 19, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Derrick Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until services. To post a condolence visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home is assisting the family.
John Evans Hopkins, 68, Williams Bay, Wisconsin, died February 13, 2022, at home. Services at Calvary Community Church on Saturday, February 19 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will precede the service from 9:00 -10:45 a.m. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com
David Joel "Dave" Rieck, 74, Elkhorn, died February 15, 2022, Residence. David J. (Dave) Rieck, 74 Elkhorn died February 15. Private funeral services held at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory in Elkhorn, WI. Burial will be at White Oak Cemetery. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
Christine Lynn (Jensen) Jensen, 58, Fort Atkinson, died February 13, 2022, at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital. Visitation is Monday February 21, 2022, from 4pm-6pm at Albrecht Funeral Home, Milton. A "Memorial Service' will be at 6pm following visitation. Albrecht Funeral Homes, Milton is assisting the family.
Donald W. DeWitt, 87, Janesville, died February 15, 2022, at Agrace Hospice Janesville. A funeral Mass will be at 12PM, Sat., Feb.19 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church with a visitation prior at 10:30AM at the church. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.
Duane Drews, 77, Lake Geneva, died February 15, 2022, .. Visitation at the FUNERAL HOME(515 Center Street, Lake Geneva)on February 19, 2022 from 3-4 p.m., service at 4 p.m. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.
