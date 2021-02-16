Bernard J. "Ben" Willger, 87, Cashton, died February 11, 2021, LaCrosse, WI. Ben Willger, 87, formerly of Janesville, died February 11, 2021. A Funeral with full military honors will be 2/20, 11am. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Visitation is 2/19, 4-7 PM at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton.
Mary E Clouser, 91, of Milton, died February 14, 2021, at Mercy Hospital. No services are planned at this time. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.
Gale W. Simes, 93, Elkhorn, WI, died February 14, 2021, at Aurora Summit Medical Center. Private Family Services were held. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
Jackson Calhoon, 87, Wilton, WI, at home. Jackson Calhoon, 87, of Wilton, WI, died, 2/14/2021. Visitation will be 2/19/ 2021, 4-6 p.m. at The Torkelson Funeral Home in Ontario, WI. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Howard J. Grefsheim, 80, of Janesville, died February 12, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. A celebration of Howie's life will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.