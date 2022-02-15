Michelle Ann Chart, 52, Delavan, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, at home. Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. until the time of services Feb. 22 at the funeral home.
Jean Ann Counter, 83, Edgerton, died Jan. 30 at home. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 18 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Natalie Elizabeth Golz, 95, Oregon, formerly Evansville, died Monday, Feb. 14, at Sienna Crest Assisted Living, Oregon. Arrangements are pending. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Jeffrey Allen Lietz, 59, formerly Edgerton, died Thursday, Feb. 10, at Witham Memorial Hospital, Lebanon. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Cooksville Lutheran Church, town of Porter. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 19 at the church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Mary Loveland, 78, Janesville, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
