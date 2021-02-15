Janet A. Edwards, 82, Janesville, died Saturday, Feb. 13, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sharon Ann Johnson, 77, Edgerton, died Sunday, Feb. 14, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Masks required.
Charles Muniz, 64, Janesville, died Wednesday, Feb. 10, at home. Services will be at noon Thursday, Feb. 18, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 18 at the funeral home.
Paul Jeffrey Murphy, 76, Beloit, died Thursday, Feb. 11, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Betty Barbara Olsen, 87, Orfordville, died Thursday, Feb. 11, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at St William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 20 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Letitia Parker, 74, Janesville, died Wednesday, Feb. 10, at home. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Robert E. Scott, 88, Delavan, died Saturday, Feb. 13, at Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn. Private services will be held. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.