Barbara L. Anderson, 83, Edgerton, died Monday, Feb. 13, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Lois Dorothy (Linnemann) Evan, 93, Delavan, died Monday, Feb. 13, at Ridgestone Courts, Delavan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Our Redeemer Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 18 at the church. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Linda L. (Kuehne) Madison, 74, Beloit, died Monday, Feb. 13, at Our House Memory Care, Wisconsin Dells. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 18 at the funeral home.
Patricia A. Nicks, 87, Janesville, died Sunday, Feb. 12, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Dawn Louise Passon, 55, South Beloit, Illinois, died Nov. 24 at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral, Beloit.
Glen A. “Opie” Shockley, 62, Janesville, died Monday, Feb. 13, at home. Private services will be held. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
