Barbara L. Anderson, 83, Edgerton, died Monday, Feb. 13, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Lois Dorothy (Linnemann) Evan, 93, Delavan, died Monday, Feb. 13, at Ridgestone Courts, Delavan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Our Redeemer Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 18 at the church. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.