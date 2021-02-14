Judith A. "Judy" Dominguez, 77, Edgerton, died Saturday, Feb. 13, at home. Private services will be held. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Brian Lee Doubler, 53, Janesville, died Monday, Feb. 8, at home. Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville, is assisting the family.
Harry R. Harnack Jr., 88, Stoughton, formerly of Janesville, died Saturday, Feb. 13, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Donald L. Jeffers, 90, South Beloit, Illinois, died Saturday, Feb. 13, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Phillip F. Matthys, 69, Beloit, died Thursday, Feb. 11, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Jennifer E. Thompson, 43, Milton, died Friday, Feb. 12, in Milton. No services are planned at this time. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Ralph Harold Uhe, 88, Milton, died Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Alden Estates, Jefferson. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.