Geraldine M. Kearns, 85, Delavan, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. Services will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Shirley B. Mayhew, 92, Beloit, died Sunday, Feb. 12, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Byron D. Miller, 95, Janesville, died Sunday, Feb. 12, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Barbara A. “Granny” Olson, 82, Edgerton, died Sunday, Feb. 12, at Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, Edgerton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 18 at the funeral home.
Margaretmary (Rebout) Smith, 73, Janesville, died Thursday, Feb. 9, at home. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Warner Frederick “Smitty” Smith Jr., 93, Beloit, died Friday, Feb. 10, at William S. Middleton Veterans Memorial Hospital, Shorewood Hills. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Parish, Black River Falls. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
John H. Tegt, 72, Janesville, died Sunday, Feb. 12, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Feb. 17 at the funeral home.
