Geraldine M. Kearns, 85, Delavan, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. Services will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Shirley B. Mayhew, 92, Beloit, died Sunday, Feb. 12, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.