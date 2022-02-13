Miguel Jose Lalo Zapata, 44, Lake Geneva,WI, died February 9, 2022, at St. Mary's Madison, WI. Services are pending for later this year. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.
JoAnne A. (Schiefelbein) Westby, 87, Janesville, died February 10, 2022, at home. A Celebration of Life will be held at Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville is assisting the family.
Rudolph Mahan, 93, of Beloit, died February 10, 2022, at his home. Services are 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 18, 2022 at Bethel AME Church in Beloit. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
John Lindaas, 83, Beloit, died February 11, 2022, at Autumn Lake Health Care. Service will be at 4pm on Friday, February 18 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation will be from 2pm until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.
Barbara N. Bodner Holmes, 60, Janesville, died February 11, 2022, at home. No services are currently planned. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Thomas S. Kealy, 64, Janesville, died February 12, 2022, at MercyHealth Hospital & Trauma Center. Arrangements are pending with Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home.
Lloyd J. Kealy, 66, Janesville, died January 30, 2022, at SSM St. Mary Hospital - Janesville. Arrangements are pending with the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home.
Lou Ann Backenkeller, 96, of Janesville, died February 12, 2022, at Rock Haven Assisted Living Facility. A celebration of her life will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family.
