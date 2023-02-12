Leslie J. Bailey, 63, Lake Geneva, died Thursday, Feb. 9, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 13 at the funeral home.
Ruth A. Blakely, 72, Delavan, died Friday, Feb. 10, at Azura Memory Care, Clinton. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
William D. "Billy" Hanly Jr., 77, Janesville, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, at William S. Middleton Veterans Memorial Hospital, Shorewood Hills. No services will be held. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Eleanor F. Risch, 76, Milton, died Thursday, Feb. 9, at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 17 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Earl Brian St. Clair, 58, Beloit, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Catherine Elizabeth "Kay" (Spoden) Serleth, 92, Wauwatosa, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Warner Frederick "Smitty" Smith Jr., 93, Beloit, died Friday, Feb. 10, at the William S. Middleton Veterans Memorial Hospital, Shorewood Hills. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Mary Ann Winchester, 85, Beloit, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Willowick Assisted Living, Beloit. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Daley, Murphy, Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 17 at the funeral home.
