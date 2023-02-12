Leslie J. Bailey, 63, Lake Geneva, died Thursday, Feb. 9, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 13 at the funeral home.

Ruth A. Blakely, 72, Delavan, died Friday, Feb. 10, at Azura Memory Care, Clinton. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.