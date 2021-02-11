Timothy Betz, 72, Janesville, died Wednesday, Feb. 10, at home. Private services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Lee A. Clough, 65, Janesville, died Wednesday, Feb. 10, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Bernice B. Laita, 95, Janesville, died Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15, at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 15 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Richard Ray McDaniel, 59, Pell Lake, died Feb. 3 at home. No services are planned at this time. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Tammy Jane Morton-Larson, 55, Evansville, died Sunday, Feb. 7, at home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.
Sandra L. Peters, 68, Janesville, died Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Marjorie L. Pody, 98, Janesville, died Saturday, Feb. 6, at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 18 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Kathleen M. “Kay” (Penkert) Stacey, 94, Tavares, Florida, and formerly of Janesville, died Friday, Feb. 5, at Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care, Tavares, Florida. No services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.