Lisa Jean Collins, 42, Janesville, died Jan. 29 in Beloit. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Glenn Getchel, 88, Milton, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, at home. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Hope Lutheran Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 15, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church.
Terri Lynn Henze, 60, Janesville, died Sunday, Feb. 6, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Donna Ruth (Sessler) Hirth, 68, Janesville, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Jefferson Memory Care, Jefferson. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Barbara Linnemann, 86, Lake Geneva, died Friday, Feb. 4, at home. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at First Lutheran Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Feb. 18 at the church. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Rudolph "Rudy" Mahan, 93, Beloit, died Thursday, Feb. 10, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Barbara D. (Dean) Merriam, 95, Milton, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Gloria Jean Miller-Rudolph, 79, Camp Douglas, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 19 at the funeral home.
John R. Oehrke Sr., 58, formerly Janesville, died Friday, Feb. 4, in Kansas City, Missouri. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Chapel, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 18 at the chapel. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Catherine Joan (Willard) Pollard, 97, Roswell, Georgia, formerly Beloit, died Sunday, Feb. 6, in Georgia. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
May L. Wetherall, 101, Delavan, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at noon Wednesday, Feb. 16, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.