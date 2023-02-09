Donald J. Bontje, 86, Janesville, died Thursday, Feb. 9, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.

Kenneth Lee Dade, 78, Genoa City, died Sunday, Feb. 5, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center, town of Geneva. Arrangements are pending. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.