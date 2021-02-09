Mary Ellen Farley, 88, Janesville, died Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Douglas L. Hayes, 70, Darien, died Monday, Feb. 8, at home. No services have been planned. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Louis J. Vogt, 82, Elkhorn, died Monday, Feb. 8, at home. Private services will be held. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.