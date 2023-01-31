Ruth M. Byrnes, 92, Beloit, formerly Janesville, died Sunday, Jan. 29, at Sun Valley Assisted Living, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 5 at the funeral home.
Anne Marie Jester, 66, Beloit, died Saturday, Jan. 28, at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Brian David Jones, 59, Janesville, died Monday, Jan. 30, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville Services will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 4, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 4 at the funeral home.
Margaret A. Tyrrell, 79, Janesville, died Monday, Jan. 30, at home. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Feb. 4 at the funeral home.
Richard R. Werbachowski, 67, Janesville, died Monday, Jan. 30, at home. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
