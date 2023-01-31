Ruth M. Byrnes, 92, Beloit, formerly Janesville, died Sunday, Jan. 29, at Sun Valley Assisted Living, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 5 at the funeral home.

Anne Marie Jester, 66, Beloit, died Saturday, Jan. 28, at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.