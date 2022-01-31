Joan M. (Ludwig) Alwin, 87, Janesville, died Saturday, Jan. 29, at Rock Haven, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 8 at the funeral home.
Martha J. Carlson, 79, Janesville, died Saturday, Jan. 29, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Crystal N. Castro, 39, Delavan, died Saturday, Jan. 29, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at noon Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at funeral home.
Jean A. Counter, 83, Edgerton, died Sunday, Jan. 30, at home. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Lyle F. Eddy, 88, Janesville, died Thursday, Jan. 27, at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 4 at the church.
Betty Joan (Michaels) Erdman, 88, Janesville, died Saturday, Jan. 29, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jenna Lynn “Love” Golden, 49, Beloit, died Thursday, Jan. 27, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Rodney L. Loofboro, 67, Milton, died Thursday, Jan. 27, at Meriter Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Connecting Church, Milton. Visitation to be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, and from noon until the time of services Feb. 2 at the church.
Lois L. Meadows, 81, Janesville, died Friday, Jan. 28, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Grace Evangelical Free Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 2 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Richard D. Paul Jr., 61, Milton, died Saturday, Jan. 29, at home. No services are planned. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 3, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
John H. Phillippe Jr., 61, Montello, died Saturday, Jan. 29, at home. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Bruno Sharkus, 98, Lake Geneva, died Sunday, Jan. 30, at home. Private services were held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, assisted the family.
Richard Teed, 76, Beloit, died Saturday, Jan. 29, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen=Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Saakje “Sarah” Vermaat, 92, Beloit, died Sunday, Jan. 30, at The Suites at Beloit Assisted Living, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.