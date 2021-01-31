Darlen Unrine, 88, Janesville, died January 29, 2021, Oak Park Place. No services are planned at this time. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory are assisting the family.
Roy Ronald Ozmun Jr., 61, Fontana, died January 27, 2021, at home. Funeral will be held 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at New Life Pentecostal Church in Harvard. Visitation will be held from 9:30 until time of service. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Stanley T Drum Jr., 83, of Janesville, died January 29, 2021, at home. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Jason Papcke, 43, Delavan, died January 29, 2021, at home. Public Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. - 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan.
Isac S. Sheltrown, 18, Janesville, died January 30, 2021, in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Berton J. "Bert" Schenck, 88, Janesville, died January 30, 2021, at home.. Celebration will take place at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville, from 4:00 to 6:30 PM on Wednesday, February 3, 2021