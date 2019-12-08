Helen C. Gridley, 93, Janesville, formerly Rockford, Illinois, died Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Sunset Funeral Home, Machesney Park, Illinois, is assisting the family.

Thomas F. Jones, 94, Edgerton, died Friday at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at noon Saturday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Patricia E. Leverick, 78, Delavan, died Thursday at Delavan Health Services, Delavan. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Christ Episcopal Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Shawn M. O’Grady, 33, Beloit, died Thursday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Thomas C. Ray, 69, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.

Louise “Gerry” Stocker, 93, Beloit, died Saturday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.