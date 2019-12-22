The Rev. Roger Harris, 68, Walworth, died Wednesday at Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Memorial services will be at noon Saturday at Immanuel United Church of Christ, Walworth. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, is assisting the family.

Ruth L. Meyer, 81, Elkhorn, died Friday at Golden Years, Lake Geneva. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

Ronnie L. Shepstone, 61, Elkhorn, died Friday at home. Services will be at noon Saturday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.