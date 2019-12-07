Robert H. Blaser, 95, Milton, died Thursday at Our House Memory Care, Janesville. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Marilyn J. Kontny, 84, Janesville, died Thursday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at noon Wednesday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Eva Charlotte Riley, 85, Beloit/Janesville, died Tuesday in Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.