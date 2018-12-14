Darlene M. Henkel, 56, Janesville, formerly of Edgerton, died Wednesday at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. A celebration of life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Edgerton Conservation Club, Edgerton. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Jay Allen Serres, 54, Janesville, died Monday in Fort Atkinson. Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Dunlap Memorial Home, Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 21 at the home.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse