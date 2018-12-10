James McDade, 85, Janesville, died Saturday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. William Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
