Robert W. Duesterbeck, 71, Janesville, died Sunday at home. No services are planned. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Bonnie S. Myers, 77, Janesville, died Monday at home. A celebration of life will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Albert L. Rogge, 82, Lake Geneva, died Sunday at home. Private services will be held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, assisted the family.
Betty K. West, 91, Sharon, died Tuesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. No services are planned. Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, is assisting the family.
Gerald Herbert Wescott, 86, Avon, died Friday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Avon Township Cemetery, Avon.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse