Loren K. Mayfield, 75, Janesville, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. today at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.

Iris I. LaMour, 66, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. No services are planned. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Doris S. Rudisill, 83, formerly of Cambridge, died Wednesday at Huntington Memory Care, Janesville. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at East Koshkonong Lutheran Church, Cambridge. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, and from 1 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.

Stanley M. Schaefer, 73, formerly of Beloit, died Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Wabasha, Minnesota. Arrangements are pending with the Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse