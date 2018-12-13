Loren K. Mayfield, 75, Janesville, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. today at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Iris I. LaMour, 66, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. No services are planned. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Doris S. Rudisill, 83, formerly of Cambridge, died Wednesday at Huntington Memory Care, Janesville. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at East Koshkonong Lutheran Church, Cambridge. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, and from 1 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.
Stanley M. Schaefer, 73, formerly of Beloit, died Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Wabasha, Minnesota. Arrangements are pending with the Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse