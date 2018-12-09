Thomas E. McGrath, 87, Janesville, died Friday at home. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
James Washebeck, 78, Beloit, died Thursday at home. A memorial will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Kenneth Wolnick, 73, Janesville, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
