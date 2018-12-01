Lyda M. Codman, 94, Janesville, died Friday at Mercy Manor Transition Center, Janesville. No services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Beverlee J. Conrad, 97, Fontana, died Thursday in Fort Atkinson. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Chapel on The Hill, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the chapel. Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, is assisting the family.
Angela L. Hines, 48, Janesville, died Nov. 14 at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 9 at the funeral home.
James Peter Kealey, 83, Janesville, died Friday at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church.
Dolores “Jean” Logterman, 92, Darien, died Saturday at home. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Brenda L. Merath, 66, Elkhorn, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Legacy Funeral Services, East Troy. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Jerry W. Petrone, 75, Janesville, died Thursday at St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford, Illinois. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Earl F. Schlegel, 77, Pell Lake, formerly of Park Forest, Illinois, died Friday at Delavan Health Services. Services are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Mary Ellen Fellows Schneider, 91, Delavan, formerly of Evansville, died Friday at Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Clarence E. Schultz, 90, Janesville, died Thursday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Graham Erik Smith, 48, Janesville, died Wednesday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. today at the church and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
