Morris W. Shepherd, 74, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Dec 21Parker High School
Dec 21Marshall Middle School
Dec 21Pontiac Convention Center
Dec 21Aram Public Library
Dec 21Visit Beloit
