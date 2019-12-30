Quentin Austin Castillo, 20, Janesville, died Thursday in Janesville. Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Jan. 7 at the funeral home.

William E. Field, 47, Janesville, formerly Milton, died Friday at home. Services will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 11, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 11 at the funeral home.

Sharon A. Rauschenburger, 73, Williams Bay, died Dec. 24 in Elkhorn. Private services were held. Betzer Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Delavan, assisted the family.