Linda L. Boehning, 73, La Grange, died Sunday at Sullivan Health Services, Delavan. Services will be at noon Saturday at Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Rita Case, 93, Sharon, died Sunday at the Garden at Ridgestone, Elkhorn. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sharon Methodist Church, Sharon. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Toynton Funeral Home, Sharon, is assisting the family.
Roger E. Cox, 76, Beloit, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.
Bess J. Davies, 81, Beloit, died Sunday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Delores E. Klitzke, 81, Janesville, died Monday at home. Services will be at noon Friday at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Dennis G. “Denny” Moore, 80, Elkhorn, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick’s Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will follow at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn is assisting the family.
Olivia Victoria Reigel, 18, McFarland, formerly of Edgerton, died Sunday in Rock County. Services will be at 6 p.m. Friday at the Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Albert L. Rogge, 82, Lake Geneva, died Sunday at home. Services will be a 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 2 at the funeral home.
