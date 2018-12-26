Linda L. Boehning, 73, La Grange, died Sunday at Sullivan Health Services, Delavan. Services will be at noon Saturday at Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Rita Case, 93, Sharon, died Sunday at the Garden at Ridgestone, Elkhorn. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sharon Methodist Church, Sharon. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Toynton Funeral Home, Sharon, is assisting the family.

Roger E. Cox, 76, Beloit, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.

Bess J. Davies, 81, Beloit, died Sunday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Delores E. Klitzke, 81, Janesville, died Monday at home. Services will be at noon Friday at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Dennis G. “Denny” Moore, 80, Elkhorn, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick’s Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will follow at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn is assisting the family.

Olivia Victoria Reigel, 18, McFarland, formerly of Edgerton, died Sunday in Rock County. Services will be at 6 p.m. Friday at the Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Albert L. Rogge, 82, Lake Geneva, died Sunday at home. Services will be a 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 2 at the funeral home.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse