Edwin D. Harnack, 89, Footville, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Zion Lutheran Church, town of Center. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jody Scott Manske-Davidson-Abraham, 57, Janesville, died Dec. 3, at home. Private services will be held. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Judith Pratt, 81, South Beloit, Illinois, died Tuesday at home. Arrangements are pending with Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
