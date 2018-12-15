Roy L. Denio, 77, Janesville, died Dec. 8 at home. No services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ellen E. Erdmann, 83, Janesville, died Friday at Premier Rehabilitation, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Sharon E. (Kahn) Lee, 72, Lake Geneva, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Barbara A. Lindner, 66, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Betty J. Luedtke, 87, Janesville, died Wednesday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. John Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
