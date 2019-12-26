Katherine M. Hachmeister, 62, Lake Geneva, died Dec. 12 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth, Lake Geneva. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
