Harriet P. Bauer, 83, Lake Geneva, formerly Chicago, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital, Lake Geneva. Services are pending. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

Emilie L. Borgmann, 87, Janesville, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m., until the time of services Thursday at the church. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Arloa J. MacKinnon, 91, Janesville, died Friday. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the chapel at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Gwendolyn Wagner Quincannon, 96, Lake Geneva, died Wednesday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Francis de Sales Church, Lake Geneva.

Timothy S. Smith, 57, Janesville, formerly of Millston, died Dec. 12 at UW Hospital, Madison. Services will be at a later date. Cremation Society of Madison, Madison, is assisting the family.

Tonya M. Surges, 50, Williams Bay, died Thursday at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.