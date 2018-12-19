Duane W. Hudson, 88, Lake Geneva, died Sunday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church.
Mirna I. Jagielski, 65, West Allis, died Friday at home. Private services will be held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Joy S. Lee, 56, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Congregational Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Anne M. Renly, 85, formerly of Orfordville, died Monday in Reno, Nevada. Arrangements are pending. Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville, is assisting the family.
Vicki Lynn (Kemp) Romero, 61, Fort Atkinson, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Marilyn M. Sievert, 81, Delavan, died Monday at Atrium Post-Acute Care Center, Williams Bay. Private services will be held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Elizabeth R. Witzel, 97, Edgerton, died Thursday at Huntington Place, Janesville. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse