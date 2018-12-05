Derek M. Liebelt, 30, Janesville, died Sunday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Services will be at noon Friday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Corrine Shaw, 87, Janesville, died Monday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Robert J. Spoden, 59, Elkhorn, died Tuesday at St. Catherine’s Hospital, Kenosha. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
William W. Swift, 48, Delavan, died Sunday in Darien. A private family visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse