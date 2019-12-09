Violet J. Jasensky, 88, Edgerton, died Sunday at Huntington Place, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Lucy E. Maves, 95, Edgerton, died Sunday at home. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Mary A. Olson, 89, Edgerton, died Sunday at the Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Jaxon John “Tanka” Pepper, 2, of Janesville, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.