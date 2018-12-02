William L. Haney II, 42, of Springfield, Missouri, died Thursday in Springfield. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Marilyn J. Kuhl, 90, Green Bay, formerly of Milton, died Friday in Green Bay. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.
William E. Miess, 89, Janesville, died Friday at home. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Marilyn M. Murray, 87, Footville, died Saturday at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Richard Kenneth Wendtland, 82, Beloit, died Saturday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.
