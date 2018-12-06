Fredrick A. “Rick” Fulton, 69, Lyons, formerly Elkhorn, died Monday at home. Private services were held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, assisted the family.
Henry W. “Hank” Kozubal, 94, Lake Como, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at 4 p.m. Monday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Clara Lucille Kucker, 88, Delavan, died Wednesday at Ridgestone Village, Delavan. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Sunday at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Mary Marshall, 89, Janesville, died Tuesday at St. Elizabeth’s Manor, Footville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Betty A. Ronde, 92, Milton, died Monday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at Milton United Methodist Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 22 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
