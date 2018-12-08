Verdelma M. “Ver” Broderick, 95, Beloit, died Nov. 2 at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville. Services were held Nov. 7 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, assisted the family.
Sharon M. Dyle, 73, Janesville, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Deborra L. Gretschmann, 65, Clinton, died Friday at Rock Haven, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Edward Joseph Schneider, 91, Beloit, died Wednesday at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Gerald E. Stuckey, 90, Janesville, died Friday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sharon J. Urbanowski, 67, McFarland, formerly Janesville, died Wednesday at Oakwood Hebron Oaks Skilled Nursing, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
