Rosemary Campion, 100, Edgerton, died Oct. 20 at St. Elizabeth’s Manor, Janesville. Private services were held. Albrecht Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Edgerton, assisted the family.

Penelope A. Dunn, 72, Janesville, died Tuesday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Linda Kaye Grignon, 69, Beloit, died Friday at The Green Knolls, Beloit. Memorial services will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Thelma Sheila Henderson, 88, DeForest, formerly of Chicago, died Nov. 27 at UW Health at the American Center, Madison. No services are planned. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Edmond W. Latham, 88, Janesville, died Monday at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Cherie K. Pooler, 78, Milton, died Tuesday at Oak Park Place, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Danny L. Straight, 70, Beloit, died Saturday in Jackson County. Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Dec. 14 at the funeral home.